K-Pop Stars Stray Kids to Perform Tower of God’s Theme Songs

If you haven’t heard about Tower of God, you better check it out soon. That is, if you want to get ahead of the in crowd. It won’t be long before the popular web-comic makes the jump to anime, and it seems the show will draw in another surprising fandom. After all, it seems like K-pop is about to invade the show, and Tower of God has picked a stellar group to oversee its first theme.

Recently, a report went live overseas confirming new information about Tower of God. The anime was officially announced earlier this year after rumors circulated about the project for months. With a poster released to the public, fans have been waiting for the show’s 2020 debut, and it turns out the group Stray Kids from South Korea will be performing the show’s theme songs.

While this report may surprise some, it makes total sense in context. Tower of God will have its anime overseen in Japan, but the web-comic came from South Korea. The creator SIU is also Korean, and the rising popularity of K-pop as of late is undeniable. It makes perfect sense for Stray Kids to tackle the theme songs, and the group’s track record assures the tracks will be hits.

Of course, fans may have a question about the language barrier here. Stray Kids will record the songs in Korean, but they will also perform them in Japanese and English. This will make K-pop fans plenty excited to hear, and it gives anime fans something to look forward to as well. After all, it isn’t often that the original artists do the theme’s English tracks, and Tower of God might help kick off such a trend.

Created in 2010, Line Webtoon brought SIU’s Tower of God to fans for the first time. The series follows a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam who lives isolated in a cave under a mystery tower. When his friend Rachel goes missing, Bam sneaks into the Tower to learn where she has gone, and he must prove himself worthy of answers by climbing each level of the deadly structure