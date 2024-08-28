Tower of God Season 2 Dumbfounds Fans With Poor Animation and More

Tower of God is back on the screen, and for years, the show’s second season kept fans on edge. The anime’s debut with Telecom Animation Film was nothing short of impressive as Tower of God season one earned positive reviews. Back in July, Tower of God made its return… and some fans wish it had stayed in the dark.

As you can see in the slides below, Tower of God has left fans dumbfounded with season two, and it isn’t in a good way. The new season stumbled into development hell during its lengthy production period. Tower of God ended up changing its studio as The Answer Studio oversees season two, and that brought a change of staff. It seems the switch between creative teams had a negative impact on Tower of God, and the fans aren’t coping with the nerf very well.

https://twitter.com/AniNewsAndFacts/status/1828443551740428559?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There is always the chance Tower of God season two can turn things around, so manhwa fans shouldn’t forsake it just yet. You can find the anime on Crunchyroll as season one is streaming in full while season two drops new episodes weekly. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.”

