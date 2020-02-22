Toy Fair 2020 Unveils New Anime Figures For Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia

Toy Fair 2020 is happening as we speak, revealing new action figures from the worlds of comic books, movies, pop culture and, of course, anime! With the convention giving us a preview of some of the big action figures to come, several anime franchises have jumped into the action by showing off some of their upcoming models during arguably the largest toy event of the year. Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Demon Slayer are just a few of the franchises that are present here among pop culture, with these anime series giving characters old and new brand new figures for collectors to add to their library!

Comicbook.com is on the ground for the big event, taking photos of the numerous figures that are lining the aisles of Toy Fair 2020 and we have a fresh batch of pictures for some of the biggest anime action figures that have made their debut! We don’t know about you, but we definitely have our eyes on that Inosuke figure from Demon Slayer!

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball – Goku

Dragon Ball GT – Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Dragon Ball – Ultra Instinct Goku (First Form)

Dragon Ball – Super Saiyan Goku

Demon Slayer – Inosuke

Demon Slayer – Tanjiro

My Hero Academia – All Might And Midoriya