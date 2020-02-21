My Hero Academia Reveals New Funko Pops At Toy Fair 2020

My Hero Academia is having a big year! With the fourth season of the anime currently underway, following the students of Class 1-A attempting to put together an event for the upcoming Cultural Festival, the second film in the franchise, Heroes Rising, is about to be released in North American theaters! Following these big events for the franchise, Toy Fair 2020 has given us a first look at a number of different Funko Pops that will be released portraying both heroes and villains alike!

The Funko Pops that will be released from My Hero Academia include a 10-inch super-sized All Might, Best Jeanist, Deku, Endeavor, Kurogiri, Ashido, Shigaraki, All For One, Todoroki, Toga, and Overhaul to name a few. This new line-up will also include a version of Midoriya wearing his regular school clothes that comes with a tiny miniature duplicate of UA Academy from the popular anime series. On top of this list, several of the Funkos will also be able to glow in the dark, giving fans that much more for their hard earned cash! Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for July. An assortment of Pocket Pops and Pop Pens were also announced, and can be pre-ordered via that link.

Funko shared the first look at these upcoming Pops via their Official Twitter Account, breaking down the roster of both heroes and villains alike that will be made available to fans of one of the hottest franchises on the anime market today in My Hero Academia:

My Hero Academia isn't a stranger to the world of Funko Pops, having several figures made of their roster of heroes and villains. Midoriya, All Might, Shigaraki, Todoroki, and several others already have figurines of their own, but these new Funkos will go ahead and give fans some brand new models to add to their collection! As the series ramps up in popularity thanks to the anime, manga, and feature length films, it's clear that these will be some hot ticket items!

