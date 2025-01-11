Macross Is Coming to North America (And How To Watch The Classic Anime)

No other anime franchise has had as much of a tumultuous history in the United States as Macross. For decades, the iconic mecha series has been a victim of 80s dealmaking, contract disputes, and rights issues. For mech anime fans, soon most of the franchise will become available on streaming after so many years in limbo. The series has some of the most complicated behind-the-scenes drama in anime history. It all began when American company Harmony Gold used the original Super Dimension Fortress Macross to create Robotech, a re-edit of three separate anime series into one show. Because of the use of Macross in Robotech, Harmony Gold has claimed to hold all rights to the brand’s name and characters from that original series outside Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because of how contract negotiations were handled in the 80s, the Japanese owners of the franchise couldn’t release any of the Macross sequels overseas. This led to a backlash from fans, who criticized Harmony Gold for having a chokehold over the brand. The entire anime community was then shocked that Harmony Gold announced in 2021, in conjecture with Big West and Studio, that all parties involved have reached a new agreement and will allow the distribution of Macross sequels and films globally. Nearly four years later, several shows from the franchise will be making their way onto Hulu on January 13.

Satelight

The Long Road to Get Macross to the United States

The 2021 announcement created shockwaves around the anime community. Many fans and experts didn’t believe the franchise, beyond the original SDF Macross and Robotech, would ever make its way to North America. The mutual parties involved promise fans in 2021 that the Macross sequels will finally become available for streaming and physical copies will be available to purchase. Companies like AnimEigo and RightStuf would later announce physical releases for several shows in the franchise, including Macross II, Macross 7, Macross Frontier, and Macross Delta.

However, in the proceeding four years, much progress with Macross in North America stalled. While North American fans were finally gifted with Macross Plus when it was released theatrically in 2021, everything else had stopped. Most Macross shows haven’t gone onto streaming, and most physical releases have been postponed. RightStuf was bought by Sony and became part of the Crunchyroll Store, leaving its planned releases for the Macross series in an unknown state. Macross Plus would eventually see a full Blu-Ray release, though.

It wouldn’t be until 2024 when Disney revealed the Macross shows will be coming to its streaming service. Unfortunately, the shows are only available on Disney services outside the United States. Disney promised the series would make its way to the States, but things remained in limbo until it was soon discovered that Hulu had placeholder images for the series. Disney owns a majority share of Hulu and is where most of the company’s owned properties that don’t fall under the Disney umbrella get into.

Satelight

List of Macross Shows Coming to Hulu

Not all the Macross shows are coming to Hulu, but a good chunk is. Here’s the full list discovered by jskenda on Blue Skies social media –

The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Flash Back 2012

The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II: Lovers, Again

Macross Plus

Macross Plus Movie Edition

Macross Delta

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre (Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre)

Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!!

Macross Zero

Macross 7

Macross Dynamite 7

Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!

Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!

Macross Frontier

Macross Frontier: The False Songstress

Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell

Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time

The original SDF Macross show has different rights problems due to Harmony Gold still owning the full rights to the characters. The same problems prevent the acclaimed film, Do You Remember Love, from releasing legally stateside as well. Fortunately, most of the sequels and spin-offs have placeholders on Hulu, meaning fans can finally enjoy a majority of the series legally on streaming. Hopefully, the physical releases of the franchise can also finally become available for fans to purchase soon.

H/T: Anime News Network, jskenda on Blue Skies