Transformers: One Receives Standing Ovation at Annecy Film Festival

Transformers: One is set to transform and roll out this fall, sharing the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron before they came to blows on Earth. Releasing its first trailer earlier this year, many Transformers and animation fans alike were wondering if the first animated movie focusing on the Autobots and Decepticons since 1986 would take the world by storm. Thanks to reports arriving from the Annecy International Film Festival, things are looking good for the animated prequel that will tell a brand new side of Cybertron's story.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook had the chance to sit down and chat with the movie's director Josh Cooley about where the film takes place in Transformers' canon, "Hasbro gave me this bible of the entire history of Transformers, which is, as you probably know, massive.' And I was like, wow, I did not know it went this deep. It was like this Tolkien-esque scale...There's obviously different variations of it. So we did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers, but it's also, this is something we've never seen before on screen. So I wouldn't say that this is a direct prequel to anything that's been done with live-action ones, but it's definitely its own story as well."

(Photo: Paramount)

Rise For The Autobots

In a new report from the outlet The Wrap, it was revealed that Transformers: One not only received a standing ovation to cap off the film but a healthy amount of applause throughout the movie itself. When the film arrives in theaters on September 20th, it will be interesting to see if it will receive further standing ovations the world over.

In our interview with Cooley, the director was thrilled when it came to the animation of Transformers: One, stating that he is still in awe over what the creative team was able to accomplish, ""There's no swapping out models or waving our hands or putting a lot of smoke in front of 'em. They actually transform the way they actually would. And the thing that got me excited about that is we are on Cybertron, which is full of Transformers, which to me means that a character that is a Transformer should be able to transform as simply as going from a walk into a jog. It is just natural for them. So I want it to look natural for every character, so there's not a lot of extra effort put into it."

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm, Transformers One arrives in theaters on September 20.

Via The Wrap