Transformers One Post-Credits Scene Explained

Transformers One has shared a brand new look at the earlier days of Optimus Prime and Megatron, originally named Orion Pax and D-16. The movie has been touted by critics as one of the best movies created to feature the Autobots, the Decepticons, and their long history. While a sequel has yet to be confirmed for Transformers One, that didn't stop the post-credit scene from laying the groundwork for the future. Buckle up Transformers fans because this post-credit scene is one that is taking steps to bring Cybertron to the conflict that we have come to know over the years.

Warning. We'll be diving into some massive spoiler territory for Transformers One so if you want to steer clear of all spoilers, turn back now. In Transformers One, neither the Autobots nor the Decepticons have been officially established, instead simply presenting all of the Cybertronians without factions. D-16 and Orion Pax begin the movie as simple mining robots, unable to transform. In learning that their ability to transform was taken by Sentinel Prime, the "savior" of Cybertron, the pair took decidedly different approaches to this horrifying revelation. While Orion's resolve was strengthened, D-16 felt betrayed and the seeds were planted for him to become Megatron.

The Decepticons' "High Guard" Beginnings

Sentinel Prime forged a new Cybertron in working with the Quintessons and feeding them Energon in the process. In this new world, several big-name Transformers were brushed to the side including Starscream, Shockwave, and Soundwave to name a few. Once D-16 runs into these 'bots, he finds kindred spirits who are looking to get revenge on Cybertron's current leader. This series of events directly leads to the post-credits scene.

One of the biggest influences on D-16 was the Prime known as Megatronus. Megatronus Prime was the physically largest of the Primes, who were eradicated by Sentinel Prime, and the future Megatron wore his symbol with pride. While the Decepticons were never named during the film's main events, things changed in Transformers One's post-credits scene as D-16 was more than willing to use Megatronus' symbol as a new rallying cry for his army.

(Photo: Transformers One's poster. - Paramount)

Transformers One: The Post-Credits Scene

Megatron ultimately was able to get his revenge on Sentinel Prime by ripping him apart with his bare hands during the film's latter half. Facing defeat at the hands of the newly dubbed Optimus Prime, D-16 is able to escape with his newfound army in the High Guard. In the Post-Credits scene, Megatron uses Megatronus Prime's symbol, which becomes the Decepticon symbol, to brand his new army and officially form the Decepticons, seeing the likes of Starscream, Soundwave, and Shockwave look on as his top lieutenants. Megatron officially gives the Decepticons their name and demands his subordinates to "rise up", setting the stage for the Autobots and Decepticons to start their war on Cybertron.

On the flip side, Optimus has assembled his own group of Transformers that will one day become the Autobots. During the fallout between Orion Pax and D-16, both Bumblebee and Elita-1 stood by Orion's side. The original Transformers animated series that kicked things off immediately started with Optimus and Megatron's fight on the Planet Earth. Should a future sequel still explore the beginnings of the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons, it would still be focused on Cybetron. Now that Sentinel Prime has been defeated, the future seems brighter for the Transformers but still has quite a bit to clean up in terms of what transpired during the film's run time.

Want to follow along with the developments of the Autobots and Deceptions in this new animated prequel? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Transformers and their raging war on Cybertron.