Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron Series Reveals Main Cast

The War For Cybertron is about to begin and the main cast of the upcoming Transformers animated series on Netflix has just dropped news of their main cast! While the likes of Optimus Prime and Megatron have normally been voiced by Peter Cullen and Frank Welker in the original animated series, and across numerous new interpretations of the long running franchise, the upcoming original computer generated series is adding some fresh blood into the mix! Now, a new crew of actors is bringing the world of Cybertron to life!

The cast for the upcoming six episode series which drops later this year includes the following voice actors that will be bringing the Autobots and Decepticons to life as we witness the original war that started the Transformers war that has become so well known throughout the years:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime

Jason Marnocha as Megatron

Linsay Rousseau as Elita-1

Joe Zieja as Bumblebee

Frank Todaro as Starscream

Rafael Goldstein as Ratchet

Keith Silverstein as Jetfire

Todd Haberkorn as Shockwave, Red Alert

Edward Bosco as Ultra Magnus, Soundwave

Bill Rogers as Wheeljack

Sophia Isabella as Arcee

Brook Chalmers as Impactor

Shawn Hawkins as Mirage

Kaiser Johnson as Ironhide

Miles Luna as Teletraan I, Cliffjumper

Mark Whitten as Sideswipe, Skywarp

The official description for Transformers: War For Cybertron reads as such:

“TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.”

With this new story showing us a new side to the original war that kicked off the battle between “Robots In Disguise”, judging from the trailers and material we’ve seen so far, the voice actors are on point when it comes to their individual roles!

Are you excited for the upcoming Transformers animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and robots in disguise!

Via ANN