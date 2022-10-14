Trigun Stampede Confirms New Trailer/Release Date Reveal

Vash The Stampede is set to return next year, with Studio ORANGE set to bring the Humanoid Typhoon back to the small screen as the franchise's creator, Yoshihiro Nightow, will play an active role in this new story dubbed Trigun: Stampede. While the series has shown us a younger version of the man with the Sixty Billion Double Dollar bounty hanging over his head and confirmed that the television series will arrive next year, the franchise is hinting at a new trailer arriving later this week as well as a release date.

At present, it hasn't been revealed whether Vash's return to the anime world will be a prequel series or a new re-imaging of his fast-paced world. The previous time that Vash The Stampede was in an anime project was the feature-length film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, released in 2010, so it's been quite some time since the Trigun franchise released a new project, especially considering the fact that the manga ended decades ago. Needless to say, there is plenty of territory that the new anime series could explore and long stretches of Vash's early life that haven't been focused on in the previous anime or manga.

The Official Trigun Stampede Twitter Account shared the news that anime fans should expect a new trailer on October 15th, giving fans new footage following this new version of Vash the Stampede, while also revealing the long-awaited release date for the gun-slinging series:

Trigun: Stampede will be brought to life by Studio ORANGE, with the production house perhaps best known for its work on Beastars and Godzilla: Singular Point. Besides giving us a new take on the Humanoid Typhoon's design, ORANGE will be using a far different animation style from the first anime series that was released by Madhouse in the late 90s, along with the feature-length film that arrived in 2010. Alongside Vash, his nefarious brother Knives has been confirmed to appear in the series, though franchise stalwarts such as Wolfwood, Meryl, and Millie have yet to be shown.

Are you hyped for the new Trigun trailer dropping later this week? Do you think Stampede will be a prequel to the original anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.