Trigun Stampede: The Complete Series Blu-ray Drops With Limited Edition Option

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The original Trigun anime reboot-slash-prequel known as Trigun Stampede from series creator Yasuhiro Nightow wowed fans and critics last year with stunning visuals from studio Orange, and now you can experience it on demand thanks to new Blu-ray releases. Choose from a standard edition or a Limited Edition option that comes loaded with tons of fun extras.

A full breakdown for both Trigun Stampede Blu-ray options are available below. They'll arrive on your doorstep on September 10th. Note that Amazon's prices will likely come down before the release date, and pre-order customers will automatically the discounts.

(Photo: Trigun Stampede Limited Edition Blu-ray )

Limited Edition Trigun Stampede Blu-ray – See on Amazon / Crunchyroll: Includes a Project Seeds patch, Jeneora Rock drink coasters, a 12x18-inch copy of the Bernardelli Times, and 3 art cards.

Standard Edition Trigun Stampede Blu-ray – See on Amazon / Crunchyroll

Bonus Features: Behind-the-Scenes Production Cast Interviews, CG Making-of Video, Promo Videos, Commercials, Teaser, Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Unfortunately, these are labeled as "Complete Series" releases, so one would assume that means that a second season isn't in the works. However, as you'll see below, it appears that Orange is prepping something for Trigun fans to get excited about:.

Orange Reveals Anime Expo 2024 Plans

Orange's upcoming panel at Anime Expo will be taking place on July 4th. Dubbed "Orange Studio Unveiling: TRIGUN STAMPEDE, BEASTARS and..." the panel is teased as such, "Welcome to Big Orange Studio Day! Orange proudly presents an exclusive showcase featuring TRIGUN STAMPEDE, BEASTARS, and upcoming adventure. Dive into the latest crafts by our animation virtuosos. Speakers include: Kiyotaka Waki,Yoshihiro Watanabe, and Justin Leach(Qubic Pictures). Don't miss out!"

If you haven't been keeping up with Trigun since its big comeback, we cannot recommend the anime's reboot enough. The series features some of the industry's best CG animation to date, and Nightow helped guide the anime's story alongside writer Shin Okashima. So for those needing more details on the reboot, you can find the synopsis for Trigun Stampede below:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."