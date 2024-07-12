WEBTOON Collabs with YouTube’s Try Guys for New Webcomic: Exclusive

Webtoons are becoming a bigger player in the anime world with each passing year. Major anime franchises such as Solo Leveling, Noblesse, and Tower of God are only a few examples of Webtoons that became a hit in the anime world by leaping to the small screen. Now, YouTube’s Try Guys are getting in on the Webtoon game with a brand new project known as Souper Sick, which appears to be leveraging their style of humor to the ever-growing medium.

The head of WEBTOON, David S. Lee, had the following to share when it came to the Try Guys getting into the web comic game, “The Try Guys have an incredible passion for storytelling, with a curiosity, creativity, and ‘game-for-anything’ attitude that instantly connects with digital audiences. We’re thrilled to help the guys try their hand at webcomics, feel like we’ve captured their magic for storytelling across different formats with ‘Souper Sick’ project. We can’t wait for our readers and fans of The Try Guys to see what they’ve cooked up.”

Try Guys’ founder Zach Kornfeld couldn’t be more excited for the endeavor, sharing his thought, “WEBTOON is our latest obsession, so it was only a matter of time before we tried to make our own webcomic. Going into this, we were skeptical about our abilities as comics creators, but it turns out that webcomic storytelling works with The Try Guys’ process in a way we didn’t expect. Our day at WEBTOON proved to us that if we can create a digital comic, it’s true that anyone really can!”

Here’s how WEBTOON describes the project which will see the Try Guys exploring a new side of their creative endeavors, “Souper Sick” is a three-episode webcomic created by The Try Guys’ founder Keith Habersberger and members Jonny Manganello and Kwesi James in collaboration with WEBTOON creator Shen (“Bluechair“) and artist Valery. In “Souper Sick,” Try Guys Keith, Jonny, and Kwesi embark on a mission to craft their own webcomic. Except there’s one problem: their castmate Zach, the ultimate comic fan, is sick! The webcomic hilariously chronicles their journey, capturing every moment of their creative process as they bring the story to life”

So when can we expect the new project to arrive? Sooner than you might think according to the press release, “The new webcomic, “Souper Sick,” will launch exclusively on WEBTOON’s English-language platform on July 12, along with a new Try Guys video on 2ndTry showing how the Guys brought the story to life on WEBTOON. The video will be available on The Try Guys YouTube channel on July 13.”

You can check out the first three chapters by clicking here.