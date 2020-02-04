TV Tokyo to Begin Anime-Only Youtube Service

With streaming services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and HBO Max attempting to corner the market when it comes to anime, there are still several “outliers” such as the recently announced Retro Crush, that are looking to throw their hats into the ring by giving audiences some new and old anime for fans to consume. Now, TV Tokyo, the channel that airs a number of different anime series, has launched a Youtube channel that will be populated with several different fan favorite franchises. While the channel itself has launched, all the anime that has been announced so far hasn’t arrived as of yet but there are already a few confirmed series that will be added to its library.

TV Tokyo has launched the channel, “AnimeTeleto”, on Youtube’s website with series such as Fairy Tail, Squid Girl, Ace of the Diamond, Rabbids Invasion, and Pikachin Kit. Though more series such as Astro Boy and Fruits Basket have also been announced, TV Tokyo hasn’t given an exact date as to when additional content will be added to the channel. While Youtube anime channels aren’t exactly a new concept, fans are certainly thinking the more the merrier when it comes to anime focused experiences such as this, especially when they’re free!

Crunchyroll broke down a number of the details for the recently released anime Youtube Channel AnimeTeleto on their official website, though the popular streaming service does mention that they aren’t sure as of yet whether or not the streaming channel will be made available to international users outside of Japan!

Ironically enough, channels such as TV Tokyo aren’t the only ones getting into the anime streaming movement, with the Mobile Suit: Gundam series for example creating a Youtube channel of its own that houses numerous episodes and other content from a number of their different series. With a market definitely out there for anime services such as this, we’re sure to see similar channels rise up in the future.

Will you be attempting to watch TV Tokyo’s AnimeTeleto Youtube channel? What other anime are you hoping to see on it? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime streaming services!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.