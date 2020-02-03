Magical Fairy Tail Cosplay Brings Lucy to Life

While Hiro Mashima is out exploring the depths of his newest series, Edens Zero, there are many fans who can't help but reminisce about his previous series Fairy Tail. While the original manga run came to an end some time ago, the anime didn't round out its final batch of episodes until last year. There's still a majority of fans still in the wake of this major ending, and while there's an official sequel taking place after the events of the original series it's not quite scratching the itch of the main series.

Mashima stacked the original series with a huge roster of fan favorite heroes and villains, but none stood out more than it's main heroine, Lucy Heartfilia. Lucy made a major impression pretty early on for being dramatically different from Mashima's Rave Master heroine Elie, and fans fell in love with the many looks Lucy debuted during the series' run.

Artist @hikka_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) captures the fun of Lucy's classic look, and shows off just how fierce she can be when in battle. Lucy's time in the series had some of the fiercest fights alongside Natsu and the others, and cosplay like this is a great reminder as to why she's so fondly remembered after all this time! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Оксана Мельник (@hikka_cosplay) on Jan 25, 2020 at 2:05am PST

One of the more enticing elements of Fairy Tail overall was the central relationship between Natsu and Lucy. The two of them were quick friends early on, but as they continued to adventure together and battle tougher enemies than ever, they grew closer together. Fans had even hoped that Natsu and Lucy would become an official couple before the series came to an end. Unfortunately, this never came to pass, but series creator Hiro Mashima hasn't quite forgotten about them as he's shared some sketches of the pair to Twitter.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.