Two Years Later, Netflix Is Officially Adding Acclaimed Action Series

Netflix kicks off 2026 with an exciting January lineup, from which the Love Through a Prism series and the Cosmic Princess Kaguya film gathered much praise. As one of the biggest platforms in the world, Netflix has long since begun venturing into the anime industry and brings in a new lineup of series almost every month. Additionally, most of the series being added to the platform are older series that have already been released. The platform has already revealed its February lineup, and it’s even shorter than January. As March approaches, a new list is being prepared to welcome new shows to the platform. What’s on Netflix confirms that two years after its premiere, Wind Breaker will be coming to the platform on March 2nd, 2026.

Wind Breaker is one of the most acclaimed school action series, which also released a second season in 2025. However, although the first two seasons were released in two consecutive years, Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet. On the other hand, the series released a live-action adaptation in December last year, with no confirmation of it returning anytime soon. So far, only the first season is expected to be added to the platform, with hopes for the second season’s arrival a few months later.

What Is Wind Breaker About?

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

The series centers around Haruka Sakura, a headstrong high school student who recently transferred to Furin High School. Judged and ostracized for his unique hair and eye colors, Sakura always felt alone, unable to find a place where he belonged. He became a shut-in who is now unable to express his feelings. In middle school, he took small comfort in fighting others and moved to another town in hopes of making a fresh start and climbing to the top. However, he didn’t expect that the group of delinquents he looked up to was actually protecting the town by using their fists.

Being a hero was the last thing Sakura wanted to do, especially because he never felt the genuine need to protect those around him. Unlike him, the members of Bofurin, led by Hajime Umemiya, keep the city safe and refuse to get into unnecessary skirmishes with other gangs. Despite his initial intention in enrolling in the school, Sakura fits right in with the members of Bofurin and protects the town along with them. For the first time, he is welcomed warmly in a place, all thanks to his heroic deeds. As the story continues, he breaks out of his shell and finds the home he never had.

The story follows his journey as he climbs through the ranks in Bofurin while encountering other gangs who threaten the peace of the town. The first season ends on a cliffhanger, setting up one of the best arcs in the manga, which will be adapted in Season 2. The ongoing manga by Satoru Nii began serialization in 2021 and is available to read on the official KManga app by Kodansha.

