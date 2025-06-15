Wind Breaker Season 2 Confirms Finale Release Date

Wind Breaker Season 2 was one of the biggest anime series of the Spring 2025 line-up. The story kicks off after the major cliffhanger in Season 1 as we witness the highly anticipated fight between Bofurin and KEEL. The KEEL Arc focuses on the first year of Bofurin members starting a fight against KEEL to help Anzai, one of their classmates. Anzai is desperately trying to save his friend from the notorious gang, but he always gets overpowered by them. Sakura witnesses his struggles and learns about the situation before deciding to help one of his classmates. The fight against KEEL was brutal, but Bofurin won thanks to the interference of Kaji and the other second-year members.

The arc also discreetly introduces Endo, who finally meets Sakura and his gang in the latest episode of the second season. Covering three arcs in total, the season focuses mostly on Sakura and his closest allies who help him fulfill the duties as the First Year Grade Captain. After the KEEL Arc, the story moves on to the Sakura/Tsubakino and Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arcs. Both arcs have Tsubakino (Tsubaki) as a major character, who also happens to be one of the Four Kings of Bofurin.

Wind Breaker Season 2 is listed for 12 episodes, with the finale being scheduled for June 19th at 10:30 AM PT, which is 1:30 PM ET. Both seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent. The dubbed version was released two weeks after the season’s debut, so only nine episodes are available as of yet. Season 2 was announced right after the first season’s finale, so we can expect the anime to announce updates about the third season after the final episode is broadcast.

The first season briefly covered the KEEL Arc, ending the anime on a cliffhanger for the story to be continued later on. The second season follows the same route as it has fully covered the Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arc and will adapt a few chapters from the Umemiya’s Backstory Arc. It’s a relatively shorter arc compared to others before the story takes on a major turn in the Noroshi War Arc. Yamato Endo will remain a major antagonist for a long while as the series slowly unravels his past and the reason behind his actions.