Ubel Blatt Anime Posts First Trailer, Poster

It’s happening, guys. It has been 20 years since the world was introduced to Ubel Blatt, and now fans are preparing to see the series in a new light. An anime adaptation of the Young Gangan series is in the works, and we’ve been given a first look at the show at last.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Ubel Blatt has gone live, and it did not debut by itself. The anime’s first key visual is also available, and the series looks like it will be epic.

For those wanting to know more about this long-awaited production, the Ubel Blatt anime is slated to debut in January 2025. The show has cast Yuya Hirose to play Koinzell while Tina Tachibana plays Peepi. And as for the main staff, you can peek the hires below:

Director: Takashi Naoya



Series Composition: Tatsuya Takahashi



Character Design: Kiyoshi Tateishi



If you are not familiar with Ubel Blatt, the series began under Etorouji Shiono back in 2004, and it closed in 2019 after it moved to Monthly Big Gangan. The series is a dark fantasy as it tells the story of Koinzell, a simple half-human who is on a quest for revenge. The character wants to take out those who killed those closest to him, but there is a twist. Those who attacked him are now considered the Seven Heroes of the Land, so his quest for vengeance will not be simple.

Want to know more about Ubel Blatt? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“After twenty long years in the dark, the time has come for a confrontation with Glenn, one of the Seven Heroes. Hatred… envy… confusion… Köinzell’s heart overflows with emotion as he moves singularly toward his revenge, blade in hand! But it only takes an instant for the situation to take an unexpected turn… An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!”

