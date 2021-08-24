✖

Netflix has set the release window for Season 2 of the original Ultraman anime series! Tsuburaya Productions took up the task of expanding the notably of their various works a few years ago, and this has led to a few surprising collaborations resulting in fun new projects such as the SSSS.Gridman anime universe with Studio Trigger, the Shin Ultraman movie tackled by the Shin Godzilla creative team, an upcoming original animated movie with Netflix, and this all kicked off with an official anime adapting Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi's original Ultraman manga series.

The first season of the series had been such a success with fans that a second season was quickly confirmed to be in the works with Netflix, but its original announcement did not indicate when it would be releasing. Thankfully a new update for the in-progress series has confirmed that Ultraman Season 2 will be streaming with Netflix worldwide in Spring 2022. No concrete date has been set just yet, however.

The second season is being kept a mystery for the most part, but it was confirmed that the new episodes will be introducing Ultraman Taro (who serves as the sixth iteration of the Tokusatsu hero in the franchise overall), and he'll be voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki upon his CG animated debut. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season premieres, you can currently find the first season of Ultraman now streaming on Netflix.

They officially describe the anime as such, "Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary 'Giant of Light' now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

Are you excited to see Ultraman coming to Netflix with a new season next Spring? What did you think of the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!