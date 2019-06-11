Netflix Announces Ultraman Season 2

Netflix has made a pretty big impression on anime fans with its strong push into anime licensing and production over the last two years, and one of the major standout projects was the anime overhaul for Tsuburaya Productions’ famous Ultraman Tokusatsu franchise. Thankfully for fans of the franchise, the first season was such a hit with Netflix that the anime will be returning for a second season.

Netflix officially announced through their Twitter account that the series would be returning with a pretty cool visual of Ultraman carving a huge number 2 into a wall.

For those unfamiliar with Ultraman, it’s a tokusatsu series created by Eiji Tsuburaya and produced by Tsuburaya Productions. Running for a total of 39 episodes, the series aired from July 1966 to April 1967. This new Netflix anime series in particular is based off of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s ULTRAMAN manga, which is a sequel to the original 1966 Ultraman television series.

The first season is currently available for streaming in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. The first season runs for 13 episodes, and Netflix officially describes ULTRAMAN as such:

“Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

ComicBook.com was impressed with the series for sure. Here’s an excerpt from our review, and you can read the full spoiler-free review here:

“Thanks to the help of motion-capture animation, ULTRAMAN absolutely shines in its monster fights. The smaller Ultraman presented in the series’ first four episodes brings the fights to a more grounded level, and thus emphasizes each movement. Fights flow with an incredible amount of physicality as it’s easy to picture the same fights playing out in live-action. It’s important for Ultraman to nail its fights, and the new anime certainly passes this test with flying colors.

ULTRAMAN is a glorious new showing for this classic franchise. You don’t need intimate knowledge of the franchise to enjoy this new spin, so there’s very little barrier to entry too. ULTRAMAN is a blast of nostalgia straight to the heart that’ll make you act out your own transformation poses in the comfort of your home.”