Ultraman X Avengers Crossover Comic Announced

Ultraman has been coming back in a major way these last few years, and now the classic Tokusatsu hero will be crossing over with Marvel's heroic Avengers roster in the upcoming Ultraman X Avengers comic! Tsuburaya Productions kicked off a new initiative a few years ago to expand their various brands with new projects around the world. This resulted in not only a new anime series with Netflix, a new live-action reboot, and the upcoming Ultraman: Rising animated film premiering with Netflix later this Summer, but also a new series of comics with Marvel introducing a new take on Ultraman.

Marvel and Tsuburaya Productions have been running successful Ultraman comics since 2019, so fans have been waiting to see when there would be a full on crossover with Marvel's roster of heroes. Now the wait is over as Marvel and Tsuburaya have announced Ultraman X Avengers, a new four issue limited series from the creative team behind the Ultraman comics run, writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna, where Ultraman will be crossing over with the Avengers! You can check out the first look at Ultraman X Avengers below featuring cover art from Dike Ruan.

What Is Ultraman X Avengers?

Going on sale beginning on August 14th, Marvel teases Ultraman X Avengers as such, "Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman's doorstep, and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It's time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel's mightiest champions and Japan's greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray, and 'THWIP!' meets 'SHUWATCH!' in the epic crossover event."

If you want more Ultraman, there's a brand new animated film coming to Netflix on June 14th. It's going to be a brand new take on the Tokusatsu hero, and Ultraman: Rising teased as such, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."