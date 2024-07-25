Undead Unluck Sparks Rumors With Mystery Anime Teaser

Undead Unluck has something big in the works. Last year, the world watched as TMS Entertainment teamed with David Production to bring the hit to life. The anime’s first season proved to be a hit, but since its finale, no word has been given on its future. But according to Undead Unluck, it will drop some big news for fans in a matter of days.

The mysterious teaser was posted to social media this week as Undead Unluck got fans buzzing. After all, the anime posted a curious countdown for August 1. According to the anime’s team, Undead Unluck will “unlock a secret” that day to commemorate Andy’s fateful meeting with Fuuko.

Of course, fans of Undead Unluck are eager to see what this announcement is all about. No official word will go live until next month, but netizens are confident they know what TMS Entertainment is up to. After all, Undead Unluck has not said a peep about its future. Given the anime’s success, netizens expected a season two would be ordered once season one wrapped. Still, no such announcement has gone live, and there is no better time for Undead Unluck to share the news than August 1.

If you are not checked out Undead Unluck, the anime is streaming on Disney+ as well as Hulu. You can also check out its anime on the Shonen Jump app as the 2020 series is ongoing. So for more info on Undead Unluck, you can read its official synopsis below:

“All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she’s become Andy’s unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy’s burial plans on hold.”

