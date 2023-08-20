Undead Unluck Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Undead Unluck is one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Fall 2023 anime schedule coming later this year, and now fans will know when to tune in as the anime has announced its release date with a new trailer showing off more of the series' extended cast! The anime adapting Yoshifumi Tozuka's original Undead Unluck manga will feature a huge cast when Fuuko and Andy are introduced to the members of the Union, and they will be the leading antagonists for the first season of the anime when it finally makes its way to screens later this October.

After previously confirming its release in October 2023, Undead Unluck has officially announced that it will be premiering on October 6th in Japan with a new trailer showing off the extended cast joining the previously announced cast of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and Kenji Nomura as Void. You can check out the newest trailer for the Undead Unluck anime below:

How to Watch Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck will be premiering on October 6th, and will be exclusively streaming outside of Japan with Hulu when it debuts. New members of the voice cast announced with the latest trailer include the likes of Aoi Yuki as Gina, Mariya Ise as Juiz, Rikiya Koyama as Billy, Rie Kugimiya as Tatiana, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Top, Koji Yusa as Nico, and Tomokazu Sugita as Apocalypse. Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, the Undead Unluck anime also features Hideyuki Morioka handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music.

As for what to expect from the new series when it premieres this October, Hulu and TMS Entertainment tease the Undead Unluck anime as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

What are you thinking of the Undead Unluck anime so far? Will you be checking it out when it premieres this October? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!