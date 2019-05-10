Unofficial Detective Pikachu Theme Song Released By Original Theme English Singer

Detective Pikachu, like any other movie released, has a soundtrack to call its own, highlighting the characters and events shown off during its running time. With Pikachu mania crossing the globe thanks to the movie’s release into theaters, the original singer of the anime’s english version, Jason Paige, has decided to make a theme song of his own for the coffee chugging yellow rodent titled “It’ll Always Be Me & You”.

The original Pokemon anime has an English theme song that drills its way into your brain like an earworm. A melody belting its way out of television sets since 1998 with its release in the states, Jason Paige’s original theme is noteworthy from its very first beat. Taking a page from the structure of the original theme, Paige decided to try his hand at creating this new unofficial version.

You may recall the lyrics to the original theme song, but in case you hadn’t, here’s a little taste to refresh your memory:

I want to be the very best, Like no one ever was.

To catch them is my real test, To train them is my cause!

I will travel across the land, Searching far and wide.

Each Pokemon to understand The power that’s inside!

Pokemon! Gotta catch em’ all!

Needless to say, its no small thing to say that Pokemon’s popularity was thanks at least some small measure due to this catchy theme song. While Paige’s Detective Pikachu theme song didn’t make the official album, its clear from the numerous comments under this unofficial ballad that fans wouldn’t mind if it had!





The video itself, outside of the music, is certainly worth watching as Jason Paige gives a humorous introduction to the theme. Sporting a Pikachu style guitar and a necktie that seemingly has a life of its own, Paige teleports from locale to locale, letting it rip and bringing the stylings of the late 90’s theme to the present day.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

