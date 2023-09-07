My Hero Academia Levels Up Shigaraki and Dabi With New Ring Collection

My Hero Academia might have some of the best examples of crime-fighting heroes in the anime realm, but it has just as many, if not more, villains that have struck a chord with Shonen fans. As the final arc plays out in the manga and the anime adaptation prepares for its seventh season, Shigaraki and Dabi play big roles in each. To help promote some of the biggest members of the League of Villains, or the Paranormal Liberation Front as they're now called, a new ring collection mimics the style of both antagonists.

When last we left Dabi and Shigaraki in the anime adaptation, the flame-wielding member of the Todoroki Clan had spilled the beans about Endeavor's abuse and how Toya Todoroki was transformed into the nefarious villain he is today. On the flip side, Shigaraki has become the true heir of All For One, not just inheriting his Quirk, but managing to elevate his own powers as anime fans witnessed during the Paranormal Liberation War. Using his decaying abilities to kill several heroes and turn blocks of a city into dust, Shigaraki has become one of the biggest threats to Hero Society as his power continues to increase.

Ring of Villains

The Shonen franchise shared a first look at the new rings that attempt to capture the essence of both Shigaraki and Dabi, with the former having hands and the latter depicting the Todoroki's scars. As has been seen in the final arc of the manga, the Todoroki family reunion has already come to an end, though Shigaraki's fight against Deku has only just begun. With Deku still attempting to see if he can redeem Shigaraki, the series is aiming to end on quite an explosive note on numerous fronts.

My Hero Academia Shigaraki and Dabi ring necklaces



Release February 2024 pic.twitter.com/bOC36lSQsq — ever (@DabisPoleDance) September 4, 2023

When My Hero Academia does return for its seventh season, it will see Shigaraki front and center as the villain will face America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. Holding an appearance that is quite similar to All Might's, anime fans will be able to see how Star and Stripe is more than a match for the young villain.

Which of these two rings would you prefer to add to your My Hero Academia collection? Who has been your favorite villain in the shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.