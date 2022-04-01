Netflix’s Vampire in the Garden Debuts First Trailer, Poster

It’s no surprise to see that Netflix is going all-in on the anime game, with a recent study showing that around half of the streaming service’s subscribers take the opportunity to watch anime regularly, or at least have dipped their toes in, and the upcoming series, Vampire In The Garden is set to be one of Netflix’s biggest originals to date. Focusing on a war between humanity and the vampires, the series has released a new trailer and poster, showing that the upcoming anime series will be as bloody as a series focused on vampires could be.

The upcoming anime series is being produced by Wit Studio, who recently created a fan-favorite series in Ranking of Kings, which has found a serious fanbase within the medium of anime thanks to its unique animation style. While Wit did not return to animate the final season of Attack on Titan, having put together the previous three, it seems as though the studio certainly is keeping busy following their departure from the anime adaptation covering the war between the Scout Regiment and the nation of Marley.

Netflix shared the new trailer, along with the new poster, on its Official Twitter Account, showing fans some of the action that is in store for the supernatural anime series set to arrive on the streaming service this May:

https://twitter.com/NetflixAnime/status/1507903014429868033?s=20&t=YZxe0e6cUDHrdqDfFJvJJw

The official description of Vampire In The Garden was released by Netflix, preparing fans for a war-torn land where children of the night are carving their way through scores of remaining humans:

“One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen [Fine is her name, to be clear—R], once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans’ town, the two have a fateful encounter. Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.”

