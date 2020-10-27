Netflix Announces New WIT Studio Anime, Vampire in the Garden

✖

Wit Studio made a name for itself by giving us one of the most popular anime series in recent memory via the first three seasons of Attack On Titan, detailing the story of the Survey Corps and a world besieged by lumbering behemoths, and it seems as if the animation house is looking to stirke gold once again with Netflix as their partner for the upcoming series, Vampire In The Garden! There have been plenty of anime series focused on vampires throughout the decades, but Wit is definitely looking to offer something new with this fresh property!

On top of Attack On Titan, Wit Studio was also responsible for the likes of Vinland Saga and The Great Pretender, with the latter releasing on Netflix recently from the popular animation studio. While Wit won't be returning to the world of the Survey Corps for Attack On Titan's fourth and final season, as Studio MAPPA has currently taken the reins of the franchise prior to its conclusion, it's clear that the animation house has plenty of properties to work with for the future of anime. The story itself for Vampire In The Garden definitely seems as if it is taking a "Romeo and Juliet" approach to the world of supernatural creatures as the two main characters, Momo and Fine, attempt to find a world where both humans and vampires can live in harmony.

Netflix's Official Twitter Account confirmed the upcoming series that is currently being developed by Wit Studio, giving fans an idea of what lies in wait for them with this supernatural anime series that is set to arrive next year and give us a brand new take on the creatures of the night:

Once, vampires and humans lived in harmony. Now, a young girl and a vampire queen will search for that Paradise once again. Here’s your first look at Vampire in the Garden, an original story from @WIT_STUDIO premiering next year. pic.twitter.com/9Z55Cn3ijV — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Though there has yet to be an official release date for Vampire In The Garden on Netflix, it will be joining a number of other big anime properties dropping next year on the streaming service such as Baki and Godzilla: Singular Point!

Are you hyped for the newest entry into the anime catalogue of Wit Studio? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Wit Studio!