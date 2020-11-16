The Venture Bros Is Being Considered for a Revival at HBO Max

✖

Earlier this year, fans were devastated to learn that one of Adult Swim's top series was coming to an end. The update came recently when Adult Swim confirmed The Venture Bros. was being axed. The hit superhero parody was quietly dismissed from the late-night program to the dismay of many but never fear! After all, a new report suggests the show is being toyed with in hopes of securing a HBO Max revival.

The promising update comes from none other than Andy Forssell, the head of HBO Max. The executive joined the growing movement to save The Venture Bros. from oblivion, and it seems Forssell wants fans to know his team is working on revival ideas.

The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil. I've received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness. Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we're working on it.#SaveTheVentureBros — Andy Forssell (@aforssell) November 13, 2020

As you can imagine, such an update is music to the ears of millions, so we can only hope these plans pan out. After all, the show's co-creators were as sad about the axing as fans were. Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer have offered a few statements in the wake of their show's cancellation.

"I am proud that we made something almost entirely on our terms and it worked. I didn't know how much we would mean to a lot of people, and to know that that's from just spilling your guts and trying your hardest to make the thing as good by your standards as possible... means a lot," Publick shared with fans over on Twitter.

Now, all we can do is wait and see what may be in store for The Venture Bros.. HBO Max could find a way to revive the title, and if that is true, then the service will welcome a fresh batch of fans who are eager to continue the animated hit.

Do you want to see The Venture Bros. make a comeback?