Vinland Saga Releases 2nd Cour Trailer

WIT Studio’s adaptation of Vinland Saga has been a major hit with fans thus far as they have been introduced to the world of the Vikings and the young Thorfinn as he fights for the chance to avenge his father. With nine episodes currently under its belt thus far, fans have been enjoying just how brutal and bloody things can get. But as the Danish forces have officially made their way into England, the series is only going to get more intense from her on out.

To better prep fans for the upcoming second cour of the series, Vinland Saga has released a new action packed trailer featuring the new opening theme, “[Dark Crow]” as performed by MAN WITH A MISSION. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide, Shuhei Yabuta (Inuyashiki Last Hero) is directing the series for WIT Studio. Hiroshi Seko and Kenta Ihara are writing the scripts for the series, Takahiko Abiru is designing the characters for animation, Bamboo is handling the series’ art, MADBOX is handling the series special effects, Yutaka Yamada is composing the music for the series, Yuki Kawashita serves as the director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura serves as editor.

Along with the new opening theme for the second cour will be a new ending theme titled “[Drown]” as performed by milet. There will be a new trailer for the second cour releasing on September 8th that will give fans a hint at what the new ending theme will sound like, too. But until then, this trailer has plenty to break down as the fights begin to kick up in London.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”