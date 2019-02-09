‘Vinland Saga’ Anime Debuts First Trailer

Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga has a huge cult following, and fans of the series are hoping that it gets a whole new wave of popularity when it premieres a brand new anime adaptation.

WIT Studio, the studio behind Attack on Titan, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride, will be taking on this major project, and fans can get their first full look at the anime with a new trailer. You can check it out in the video above.

Scheduled for a release on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year worldwide, Shuhei Yabuta (Inuyashiki Last Hero) is directing the series for WIT Studio. Hiroshi Seko and Kenta Ihara will be writing the scripts for the series, Takahiko Abiru will be designing the characters for animation, Bamboo will be handling the series’ art, MADBOX will be handling the series special effects, Yutaka Yamada is composing the music for the series, Yuuki Kawashita will serve as the director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura will serve as editor.

The first batch of cast additions has been announced as well with Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn, Shizuka Ishigami as young Thorfinn, and Kenichirou Matsuda as Thors. Fans are especially anxious to see how the series will play out as some fans wish for more accurate representations of the characters as the Danish and Swedish leads would tend to speak languages other than Japanese. But the series is starting off on a good foot with this trailer.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”

