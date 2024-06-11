How Vinland Saga Inspired Webtoon's Under the Oak Tree

Under The Oak Tree is a web novel that takes fans back to an age of swords and sorcery. Starting as a web novel, the series has garnered popularity thanks to not just its character work, but some of its wild action pieces. In a new interview with the series' creator, the web novel confirms that inspiration that it received from none other than Vinland Saga.

Under The Oak Tree was created by writer Kim Suji and illustrated by an artist simply named "P". In a recent interview, P shared that what helps to bring the web novels action scenes to life is the action from Vinland Saga, stating that Thorfinn and his fellow vikings' many battles. This makes sense in that while both franchises are certainly fantastical, there is a sense of realism to both even if the fighters might perform actions that are anything but realistic.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What is Under The Oak Tree?

If this is your first time hearing of Under The Oak Tree, the webnovel has been compiled into a series of books. Here's how the franchise describes its story, "Lady Maximilian is the daughter of the powerful Duke Croyso, but she is rarely allowed outside her family's sprawling castle for fear that her stutter will tarnish their noble name. When she is forced to marry Sir Riftan, a lowborn knight caught in one of her father's schemes, Maxi doesn't dare hope for happiness, let alone love. Her stumbling communication and his gruff manner sour their relationship before it can begin, and Riftan leaves without a word the morning after their vows are exchanged."



The description continues, "Now, three years after their disastrous wedding night, Riftan has returned as a war hero. To Maxi's surprise, despite rumors that he was offered marriage to Princess Agnes, a beautiful and renowned sorceress, Riftan still wants Maxi for his wife. And when he comes to claim her, his longing becomes a desire that bewilders Maxi, even as she is overcome by the scorching heat that Riftan's presence ignites within her. As she learns to navigate the intricacies of her new life, Maxi will find herself and her courage, and discover that she is anything but powerless."

For each series, their futures in the anime medium remain a mystery. There has yet to be confirmation that Under The Oak Tree will receive an anime adaptation and while Vinland Saga continues to see success, a third season has yet to be confirmed.

Via Webtoon Guide