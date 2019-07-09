Vinland Saga Is Now Available On Amazon Prime

This summer has seen the release of more anime series than we can shake a stick at. Dr. Stone and Fire Force for example have dropped to wide acclaim among anime fans worldwide, and now we’ll have another anime series that is looking to make its mark over this sweltering season. Vinland Saga is now available with its first three episodes having dropped on Amazon Prime and you can watch this bloody viking tale at your leisure!

Amazon Prime has released some anime series in the past that are exclusive to its streaming platform, including Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and Inuyashiki. The aforementioned series followed a steampunk zombie world and a robotic elderly gentleman looking to make the world a better place respectively, while Vinland Saga follows a young viking who is looking to avenge his father’s death. Amazon may be new to the anime game versus the likes of Crunchyroll and Funimation, but they are attempting to supply fans with a diversity of series to dive into.

The first three episodes of Vinland Saga do a great job of introducing this environment that pulls from real historical events with an anime flair for the dramatic when it comes to their bloody fights between vikings on the land and on the sea. Lief Erickson for example shows up in the first episode and tells a room full of children about his exploits traveling the world. As mentioned though, the fights are fantastical in that there are clearly scenes that couldn’t happen in real life, but this is to be expected from most anime.

Vinland Saga’s anime is created thanks to Wit Studio, which has just finished their third season on the wildly successful Attack on Titan series. Though rumors have swirled with regards to whether or not Wit will be returning for the final season, its clear that the animation studio will always be in demand to make the latest smash anime hit.

Will you be watching Vinland Saga as it continues through its first season on Amazon Prime? What did you think of the first three episodes of this viking tale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vikings!

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”