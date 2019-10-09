Vinland Saga Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

While much of the current attention is being paid to the new debuts of the Fall anime season, there are still a few strong series being carried over from the Summer. One of the more subdued hits has been Vinland Saga. Whether it be due to the fact it’s exclusive to Amazon Prime Video or its more methodical pacing, Vinland Saga has not quite caught the same kind of fire that other series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have. Bu also like Demon Slayer, there’s a chance that the series will pick up more fans with the second cour.

Episode 13 of the series recently premiered, and it officially marked the beginning of the second cour of the anime’s first season. This means that the series also got a new set of opening and ending themes. And like many other anime, the opening theme in particular is full of some spoilery imagery. You can check them out below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

The series’ second opening theme is titled “[DARK CROW]” as performed by MAN WITH A MISSION, and features more of Prince Canute as he’ll be playing a much more significant role in the series going forward. Fans can see some of the more spoiler-filled material for his character in the new opening, but these images are mostly fine out of context. Though it will be cleared up fairly soon. The new ending theme is titled “[Drown]” as performed by milet, and doesn’t have the same spoiler-heavy nature, thankfully.

Currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide, Shuhei Yabuta (Inuyashiki Last Hero) is directing the series for WIT Studio. Hiroshi Seko and Kenta Ihara are writing the scripts for the series, Takahiko Abiru is designing the characters for animation, Bamboo is handling the series’ art, MADBOX is handling the series special effects, Yutaka Yamada is composing the music for the series, Yuki Kawashita serves as the director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura serves as editor.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”