Vinland Saga Season 2 Finale Features Long-Awaited Reunion

Vinland Saga's second season has been one of the biggest anime stories of 2023. Focusing on the premiere viking of the series Thorfinn as he attempts to find himself following losing his revenge and landing on a farm as a slave, the protagonist has come a long way this season. Now, with the MAPPA production's season finale showing what Thorfinn is up to following the conclusion of the battle of Ketil's farm, a long-awaited reunion has taken place that has been quite some time in the making.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the season 2 finale of Vinland Saga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Thorfinn was able to do the impossible this season by dissuading King Canute's assault on Ketil's farm. Telling his former ally that he would run in the face of the continuing violence, the message struck a chord with Canute and had the King of England leaving the farm, and its resources behind. Gaining his freedom alongside Einar, Thorfinn traveled to the village of his birth, finally managing to see his mother and sister for the first time in decades and creating a heartwarming reunion.

Thorfinn finally comes home. 😭 "Hometown", the final episode of #VINLAND_SAGA Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix pic.twitter.com/egvDsOOxOv — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 20, 2023

Luckily, Thorfinn's mother and sister were still alive, as the latter didn't at first believe that the protagonist was who he said he was. In a touching moment, Thorfinn's mother instantly recognized her son and stated that he looked like the spitting image of his deceased father. Holding nothing back, the Vinland Saga protagonist broke down what had happened in his life and was searching for a land that was free of violence and war. Looking for the land of "Vinland", the reunion was short-lived but one that had been coming for quite some time.

In a surprise turn of fate, Thorfinn's mother encouraged her son to venture forth on his journey, stating that both she and his father, Thors, had left their land originally in a bid to live lives of peace. In finding their village, Thorfinn's parents weren't completely free of war's influence, but it allowed them to receive a number of years free of violence. Vinland Saga has yet to be confirmed for a thrid season though there are some major moments that have yet to leap from the manga to the anime adaptation.

What did you think of this touching reunion? Do you think we'll get word on a season three for Vinland Saga sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the vikings.