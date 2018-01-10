New Viral Clip Hints This Girl Could Beat SSB Goku In A Fight

Goku has very few opponents these days, but a new viral clip reveals a new contender, and it’s hilarious.

The new clip comes courtesy of Vasconcellos, and features an arm wrestling match between a young girl and her older sister. It’s the facial expressions of the younger sister though that make this video so amazing, and that is only heightened when the editor adds in the Super Saiyan Blue effect, including bright blue flaming hair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The younger sister is so determined to beat her older sister, grimacing and gritting her teeth as she tries to get a victory. The older sister can’t stop laughing, but when you throw the effects in it becomes even better, including all that lightning that forms around her face and arms.

In short, Goku better get ready, because this girl does not play around. Granted, she lost the arm wrestling match, but you know that’s just going to enrage her more, and she just might wipe the floor with the vaunted warrior if he’s not careful.

You can view the amazing clip in the video above.

For those wondering, the younger sister is in full Super Saiyan Blue mode, a mode that showed up for the first time in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of ‘F’. The mode is best described using Goku’s own words, explaining it as when a “Saiyan with the power of a Super Saiyan God further transforms himself into a Super Saiyan”. Essentially it is the next step in their evolution and is signified by the bright blue glow of their aura and hair.

Super Saiyan Blue is the most powerful of all the Super Saiyan modes (of which there are a few), and it looks like fans have found the next wielder in the most unlikeliest of places. However, if the girl unlocks Ultra Instinct, it will be game over for everyone.

As for Goku, Beerus, Vegeta, and the rest of the crew, fans can catch them in action on Dragon Ball Super, which airs Sundays on the Fuji Television Network.