‘Voltron’ Sharing Season 8 Sneak-Peek At NYCC

Voltron: Legendary Defender may have shared its seventh season last month, but the series isn’t done yet. With one more season to go, the show is heading to New York Comic Con, and it will do so with a special sneak peek.

Over on Twitter, the Voltron crew confirmed it will head to NYCC in October to hype its final chapter.

“Executive Producers [Joaquim Dos Santos] & [Lauren Montgomery], Story Editor Josh Hamilton, voice actors [Taylor Bex Klaus], [Josh Keaton], [Kimberly Brooks] & more look back at 7 seasons of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender,” the page confirmed, before adding:

According to Voltron, its special event will take place on Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. local time. NYCC will host the panel at the Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center, so fans can expect some juicy updates on season eight at the event.

Of course, it was just a few months ago fans learned the show would be capping itself at eight seasons. The reveal came at Comic-Con International as Voltron brought a sneak-peek of season seven to the event. In fact, its premiere was screened in its entirety at SDCC, giving fans an early look at Shiro’s waning health and his past at the Galaxy Garrison. It was there fans met Adam, a man the Voltron crew confirmed to be Shiro’s former significant other. The reveal sent fans reeling as it was a much-wanted moment, but there were those who critiqued Adam’s role in season seven as a whole once it hit Netflix this fall.

Now, Voltron has one season left to wrap up its space-opera story, and fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season seven left on a high note as Earth became an intergalactic refuge after the Paladins of Voltron returned home. Now, the gang still have to uncover the secrets behind Lotor’s work with the Altaeans, so the Paladins better get ready for their final fight.

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.