‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Season 7 Trailer Released at SDCC

The Voltron Force is headed home in the new trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender released today at San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer picks up where the previous season of Voltron left off. Prince Lotor has been defeated and Shiro appears to be back to his old self, but the team lost the Castle of Lions in the process. If they have any chance of getting that power back, they must return home to Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But apparently, they’re not the only ones interested in heading Earthwards. The trailer shows the team receiving a distress call from home and also that the Galra Empire, now under the leadership of Commander Sendak, seems to have some new tricks and weapons ready to deploy.

The trailer ends with Shiro promising in a video message to return his team to Earth by any means necessary.

At San Diego Comic-Con, it was also announced that this will be the penultimate season of Voltron: Legendary Defender and that the new season will premiere this August.

“The new season comes out August 10th & it’ll have 13 NEW EPISODES!” Netflix announced. “The season after that will be 13 more episodes too but… that’ll be the end of the series. [Executive producer] Lauren Montgomery promises that the series is going to end on an incredibly high note!”

During the Voltron: Legendary Defender panel, it was also revealed that this may be a painful homecoming for Shiro for another reason as it means facing the love he left behind. It turns out Shiro had a boyfriend named Alex whom he broke things off with before joining the Kerebos mission.

There’s also still the question of how, exactly, the Voltron Force will get home without the help of the Castle of Lions.

“It’s a heck of a question,” executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos noted during a previous interview with ComicBook.com. Montgomery added that it is “a question that may be answered in future seasons.”

“But yeah, it’s a question worth asking, and the Castle was their big means of fast intergalactic transportation,” said Dos Santos. “So without it, they’re gonna have to get creative. So be prepared for more road trip-y travel stuff. They’re not just gonna end up on Earth immediately, if at all, ever, no spoilers.”

What do you think of the trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7? Let us know in the comments!

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 premieres August 10th on Netflix.