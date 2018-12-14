‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Final Season Trailer Released

Netflix has an array of original titles under its belt, but even its best shows cannot stick around forever. Voltron: Legendary Defender has wowed fans since day one, and the show will do so one last time as its final season prepares to go live.

Now, fans can get a final look at Voltron‘s climatic season, and the trailer has audiences feeling real good about what’s to come.

Thanks to DreamWorks TV, Voltron shared its second and final trailer for season eight. Netflix is slated to release the final season this week, bringing the animated series to its end. Of course, fans are sad to see Voltron go its separate ways, but this new trailer proves its heroes still have much to do before they hang up their lions.

The reel features plenty of new footage even if it is short on dialogue. Fans are first shown some flashbacks concerning the Galra Empire and its past. These scenes are melded in with a look at Altea’s history, and it culminates with one of the galaxy’s greatest wars to date. The paladins are seen embarking on war with their Earth-made mecha comrade. However, as it turns out, there are greater threats out in the universe than the Galra, and the Voltron Coalition won’t see it coming.

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and become one of Netflix’s top original programs.

The final season is scheduled to premiere December 14 and will run for 13 episodes. The official description for Season 8 reads as such, “After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”