Voltron Movie Adds Henry Cavill to Cast, But Who Is He Playing?

Amazon MGM Studios is starting to roll out its cast for the anticipated Voltron movie, and now it has added Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill to the roster (via Variety). It’s not known who Cavill will play in the film, but he will be starring alongside yesterday’s big casting reveal Daniel Quinn-Toye (Badults, Outlander). As for who either is playing, we aren’t sure just yet, as no official characters were attached. That said, we do know Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) is directing the project, while Ellen Shanman is writing the script. Regarding the characters he might play, let’s dive into the main lineup of Voltron to see what the easiest options are, and upon closer review, he’s probably going to be a villain.

Is Cavill A Villain?

On the hero side of things, Voltron’s main lineup of characters included Princess Allura, Keith, Pidge, Lance, and Hunk, and then also included Sven. In Voltron Legendary Defender, the lineup included Shiro (based on Sven), and also included a female Pidge. On the villain’s side, there’s actually not much difference, as both featured Lotor and Zarkon, though the titles attached to them changed.

Regarding Cavill, it’s most likely he’s either playing an aged-up character like Shiro or Lotor or a character like Zarkon, and honestly, Zarkon makes the most sense. We actually don’t get to see Cavill in more villainous roles very often, and this would be an opportunity to not just see him as a villain, but the ultimate villain if he were to step into the boots of King or Emperor Zarkon for the film. We’ll have to wait and see obviously, but if it happens, fans are probably going to be pretty happy.

This is the latest foray into fan-favorite franchises for Cavill, as the former Superman star has now been involved in the worlds of DC, The Witcher, and Marvel (thanks to his latest appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine), and he is also attached to Highlander and Warhammer projects in development. Voltron is yet another beloved franchise that many have wanted to see on the big screen for quite some time, so hopefully we’ll learn more soon.

Voltron kicked off the franchise in 1984 after World Events Productions adapted and combined Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV to create the Voltron we now know. The series became a big hit in the United States, and though it would eventually end, the franchise was relaunched in 2016 with a hit series on Netflix titled Voltron: Legendary Defender. The new series lasted eight seasons and has become a beloved entry in the franchise, and now we are set to enter a new era with the live-action film.

