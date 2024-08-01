Voltron Reboot Reportedly Ordered by Amazon MGM Studios

It looks like the live-action Voltron reboot has been greenlit according to a new report. Voltron first made its debut back in the early 1980s, and adapted the Beast King GoLion anime series for an American audience. The franchise was such a success that it went on for over 100 episodes, and has since released many reboots, sequels, and reimaginings over the decades. But a live-action adaptation has been out of grasp for a while, and has been steadily making progress towards actually happening in the last few years especially. According to a new report, it’s finally moving forward.

It was first reported back in 2022 that a new live-action Voltron feature film was in development with Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Central Intelligence) attached to direct. The word back then was that it was being shopped around to multiple studios for potential development with Amazon MGM Studios, and now according to a new report from The Insneider, Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit the live-action Voltron with casting beginning in the coming months. So if this turns out to be the case, it seems it will move along quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Voltron in Voltron

What to Know for Live-Action Voltron

What is currently known about the live-action Voltron project at the moment is that Rawson Marshall Thurber has been co-writing the film together with Ellen Shanman. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are set to produce together with Bob Koplar, who will be representing World Events Productions (the studio behind the original Voltron animated series). If you wanted to see Voltron for yourself, you can actually go back and many of the series’ original eight seasons available for purchase with Prime Video.

If you wanted a more modern take on the franchise, the last notable reboot was Voltron: Legendary Defender. Released with Netflix back in 2016, the animated series produced by Studio MIR (the studio that would go on to work on projects such as My Adventures with Superman, X-Men ’97, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and more) ran for eight seasons in its own right. The series was highly regarded by fans during its peak, and told a story that was completely separate from what happened in the original series.

A live-action Voltron project has been one of Hollywood’s big dream projects, and now it’s one step closer to probably, maybe actually existing this time around.

HT – The Insneider