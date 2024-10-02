It's official, Voltron fans. The beloved anime is moving forward with a live-action adaptation at Amazon MGM. Now, a new report suggests the project has found it lead. Daniel Quinn-Toye has snagged the film's lead role according to The Hollywood Reporter, so the up-and-coming star is about to have all eyes on him.

For those unfamiliar with this project, Voltron shared its live-action plans with fans earlier this year as Amazon MGM snagged rights to adapt the anime. Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing the project after overseeing Netflix's Red Notice. As for its script, Ellen Shanman has been tapped, but no word has been given on its story. Few details about Voltron have surfaced save for this cast update, but that will change as the project inches closer to production. The movie is expected to begin shooting in Australia this fall, so the countdown is on.

Who Is Daniel Quinn-Toye?

If you are not familiar with Quinn-Toye, there is a reason for such. The actor has no film credits to their name, but they have experience with live theater and television. To date, Quinn-Toye has taken part in Badults and Outlander with small roles. Most recently, the actor earned kudos on stage as he was the understudy for Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British actor impressed executives while auditioning for Voltron. He was one of four to make the film's short list, and ultimately, Quinn-Toye snagged the gig.

The Enduring Legacy of Voltron

Clearly, Voltron is on a fast track at Amazon MGM, and fans are expecting more cast updates shortly. If you are not familiar with the IP, you should know Voltron has a long history. The franchise began in 1984 as World Events Productions took two anime series and adapted them into a kids' cartoon. Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV were pieced together to create Voltron. After a successful launch, the American series began surveying other anime titles to adapt and even dabbled in original productions. After all, Voltron became a smash hit with kids across the United States, and that success allowed Netflix to revive the series in 2016.

In tandem with DreamWorks Animation, Voltron: Legendary Defender became a top original at Netflix, and it proved the anime's success in the '80s was not a fluke. The reboot accumulated eight seasons, and Voltron: Legendary Defender inspired a number of comics. Its popularity brought Voltron center stage for a new generation, so it is no surprise Amazon MGM pushed for the rights to adapt the IP in live action. So if you want a taste of what Voltron has to offer, you can check out its latest series over on Netflix right now.

