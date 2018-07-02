‘Voltron’: How Will the Paladins Return to Earth?

If you’ve been keeping up with Netflix‘s original Voltron series, the Season 6 finale earlier this month probably threw you for a loop. The Paladins witnessed the destruction of the Castle of Lions, their sacred base of operations. All is not lost though, as it was revealed that the building plans for the Castle were sent back to Earth.

That’s all well and good, but there is still one big problem with that idea: The Castle of Lions provided a direct route back to Earth. If the Castle is gone, how are the Paladins going to get back home?

Instead of trying to theorize about what the Paladins could do in Season 7, we went straight to the source, and asked showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery exactly how the Paladins would find their way home. The answer was actually quite simple: It’s time for a Voltron road trip.

“It’s a heck of a question,” Dos Santos initially replied. Montgomery added that the full answer may not come right away, calling it “a question that may be answered in future seasons.”

While all of that was a bit ambiguous, the showrunning duo did dive in to the details a little bit, saying that the road trip style of storytelling would be key.

“But yeah, it’s a question worth asking, and the Castle was their big means of fast intergalactic transportation,” said Dos Santos. “So without it, they’re gonna have to get creative.”

Montgomery added, “Yeah, and they’re not going to be able to travel as fast.”

Dos Santos put the final nail on the conversation, saying that the travel back to Earth would take some time, and that they might never make it back at all.

“So be prepared for more road trip-y travel stuff. They’re not just gonna end up on Earth immediately, if at all, ever, no spoilers.”

The first six seasons of Voltron are currently streaming on Netflix.