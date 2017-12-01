Watch All Of BTS’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Performances

If you’re new to the k-pop fandom, then you may not have known a major late-night show dipped into the fandom last night. Jimmy Kimmel Live waded into the world of BTS when it had the band on as its musical performer, but the group did more than a single track.

No, BTS performed a series of hits for fans, and you can now watch all of the live performances online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, the official channel for Jimmy Kimmel Live uploaded three videos containing BTS’s live performances. The latest video, which can be see here, shows the group performing their latest single “MIC Drop (Remix).” The track is a new version of one originally housed on BTS’s album Love Yourself, but the remix has Steve Aoki’s magic touch upon it.

Jimmy Kimmel Live also shared an unseen stage of “Blood Sweat & Tears” by BTS. The boys performed the song for their fans who attended the show’s BTS mini-concert. Fans have noted it seems odd to have the band perform the sensual song whilst wearing their “MIC Drop” streetwear, but the idols make it work.

Finally, the show released a lengthy video containing the rest of BTS’s off-air performances. The 20-minute reel sees the band perform hit tracks like “Go Go,” “Save Me,” “I Need U,” and “Fire” for their screaming fans.

BTS’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live is just one of several the band did in the US as of late. When the boys came to the states to perform at the American Music Awards, the hugely popular band also attended The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden. The group has been hard at work promoting its remix of “MIC Drop” in the US as it features both Aoki and Brooklyn rapper Desiigner. When the track dropped, it broke records by becoming iTunes #1 song in the US as well as dozens of other countries. Currently, BTS is in Hong Kong preparing for a performance at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

