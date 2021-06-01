Anime Poll Ranks the Ten Most Depressing Series Yet

✖

When it comes to anime, there are some series you watch when you want to laugh, and there are others you watch when you want to cry. The medium has welcomed some very sad shows over the decades, but some are more popular than others. Now, a poll has gone live ranking ten of the most depressing shows in anime, and some of the picks may shock you.

The poll came courtesy of AnimeAnime, a website in Japan dedicated to all things otaku. It was there visitors were asked to list the shows they felt were the most depressing. And to the surprise of few, it turns out Madoka Magica earned the top spot.

(Photo: Shaft)

First place could belong to no other series but Madoka Magica, and that is a fact. The series is not only depressing at every turn, but its dark themes took most by total surprises. The show's magical girl packaging undersold its depressing story, and that made its gritty bombshells even harder to accept.

As for second place, Banana Fish was voted just ahead of When they Cry. Attack on Titan was ranked fourth before School Days took fifth place and Psycho-Pass hit up sixth. Bokurano took seventh place ahead of Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World. Finally, ninth place hit up Happy Sugar Life before Elfen Lied took spot number ten.

If you have seen any of these series, you will know they definitely have their depressing lows. However, there are other titles netizens are questioning after they missed this ranking. Neon Genesis Evangelion, Devilman Crybaby, Clannad: After Story, and Made in Abyss are all high contenders for depressing anime. But no matter what you watch to wallow, well - anime has a lot to offer.

What do you think of this poll? Have you checked out any of these listed anime...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.