Paranoia Agent Joins Funimation Now Library

Paranoia Agent has made a big comeback these last few days, returning to the roster of Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and the creepy franchise isn't stopping there, having recently been added to the streaming service that is Funimation Now! The series, which first premiered in 2004 thanks to the legendary animation house that is Madhouse, follows the exploits of a world that is terrorized by a seemingly supernatural young boy named Lil Slugger who stalks victims throughout a terrified city. If you're looking for an anime that will keep you up at night, Paranoia Agent is definitely for you!

When Cartoon Network's Toonami recently announced that they would be changing their schedule in order to honor some of the classic anime that they helped introduce to North America, fans were ecstatic to hear that Paranoia Agent would be one of the first series added to the roster. There's no series that is quite like this one as the franchise takes more of an anthology style to the scary proceedings, telling stories of people who are either directly, or indirectly, affected by the rollerblading, baseball bat wielding adolescent who is holding a city hostage thanks to his random attacks.

All 13 episodes are currently available on Funimation Now's website, allowing subscribers to dive into the series for the first time or revisit the hair raising mis-adventures of Lil Slugger and the bizarre world that he affects with each and every episode!

Scary anime series are few and far between when you think about how many examples of Shonen and Shojo anime franchises there are. While series such as Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho, and their brethren can certainly have some scary moments laid throughout, but they simply don't have the level of tension that can be found in the likes of Paranoia Agent. While we don't know if this resurgence would result in a return to the world of Lil Slugger with a potential sequel, it's still great to revisit some of these classic anime series that helped establish Toonami and Adult Swim as the premiere spots to be introduced to anime franchises in North America!

Have you see Paranoia Agent before now? Will this resurrection of the series have you watching the exploits of Lil Slugger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and spooky series!

