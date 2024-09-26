Max Strikes Major New Deal to Expand Its Anime Catalog

In the past decade, anime has been on a high. From its reign over pop culture to its sales overseas, the industry is raking in tons of attention. Of course, streaming services have taken notice of this push as everyone from Netflix to Amazon Prime is going after anime. Now, a new report reveals Max's latest push towards anime as the streaming service just struck a deal with a major platform in Japan.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Max has signed a deal to expand its catalog with Japan's U-Next. The platform is one of the biggest streaming services in Japan, and Max has signed a deal to bring its content to the sight overseas. In return, U-Next will share some of its licensed programs with Max globally, and that includes a number of anime titles.

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants to Make More Anime

Speaking about the new deal, Warner Bros. Discovery executive James Gibbons said Max is eager to expand its anime offerings. This hype comes from the success Max's current anime titles have brought the streaming service. From Suicide Squad Isekai to Ninja Kamui, a number of exclusive anime licenses have hit Max in the past year, and Gibbons says Warner Bros. Discovery wants "to increase spend on anime productions" in light of those successes.

Of course, Max has another major anime license under its belt in the United States. Studio Ghibli made a deal with Max some years ago to bring much of its catalog to streaming. If you want to watch Spirited Away to Princess Mononoke online, Max is the place to go for all things Hayao Miyazaki. Not long ago, The Boy and the Heron made its jump to Max after an award-winning streak in theaters. And now, Max will be expanding its anime catalog in new ways with help from U-Next.

The Rise of Anime in Streaming

This latest streaming deal proves Warner Bros. Discovery is serious about its anime investment, and it is not alone in that push. Over five years ago, Netflix made headlines after it invested millions in expanding its anime catalog, and the decision has paid off in dividends. From original titles to exclusive licenses, Netflix has become a go-to destination for anime fans. Netflix's push into the industry has also inspired other Hollywood heavyweights to enter the ring including Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

Of course, there is still one streaming service that reigns supreme in anime, and that is Crunchyroll. Created in 2006, the site was made specifically for anime streaming, and it has since become the face of anime online. With over 120 million users to date, Crunchyroll has access to more than 1,000 anime titles as well as live-action dramas, concert films, anime features, and more. From music to manga and merchandise, Crunchyroll helped bring anime to the forefront of entertainment. And these days, the streaming service has more competition than ever.

What do you think about this latest streaming deal? Where is your go-to home for watching anime? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.