Watch BTS’ Performance of “DNA” from ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Now

BTS just made their historic debut on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and fans are already lighting up Twitter about the performance. However, if you missed it, there is no need to worry. ComicBook has you covered since you can watch the electrifying live-stage below!

As you can see, BTS went all-out with their sizzling performance of “DNA”, a track which the rising k-pop group debut earlier this year. The performance started out with the seven singers in formation as their main vocalist Jungkook began his choreography. As the track continued, V kicked the song off with his opening verse before J-Hope jumped in with his rap. The rest of the group’s members then joined in as the fast-paced song moved forward with a rhythm that had fans crying.

Just go check out Twitter. The hashtag ‘BTSxRockinEve’ has a lot of proud ARMY members hyping their k-pop favs.

If you are not familiar with BTS, then you should know the group has become one of South Korea’s biggest ‘it’ bands. The band debuted back in 2013 under a small label called BigHit Entertainment, and their homegrown success has endeared the hearts of millions. Earlier this year, BTS enjoyed plenty of success when their latest album “Love Yourself: Her” dropped and pushed the band towards Billboard heights. “DNA” managed to break into the organization’s Hot 100 charts, and BTS’ latest single “MIC Drop (Remix)” featuring Steve Aoki and Desiigner has continued to propel the group’s massive social media buzz.

What did you think about BTS‘ performance of “DNA” tonight on ABC? Did it hit all the right notes? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!