We Never Learn Fans Bid Series Farewell Following Final Chapter

We Never Learn fans are bidding the series a fond farewell following the release of its final chapter! After a strong three year run, We Never Learn has officially been brought to an end in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Earlier this year series creator Taishi Tsutsui surprised fans when he began ending the series in a novel way. Rather than have a single definitive ending where main character Nariyuki Yuiga ends up in a romantic relationship with just one of the potential heroines, Tsutsui released five different potential endings and gave fans the option to choose their preferred route.

Now with Chapter 187 of the series officially bringing the full series to an end with a final meta-shout out to its final year of alternative routes, fans are officially bidding the series farewell after prepping for it for the last few months. The final chapter goes for a more comedic ending following its alternate takes, but it's a fitting cap for such a unique series like this one!

Read on to see what fans are saying about We Never Learn's final chapter, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the final chapter? How did you feel about its alternate routes? Which one was your preferred ending? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!