We Never Learn Fans Bid Series Farewell Following Final Chapter
We Never Learn fans are bidding the series a fond farewell following the release of its final chapter! After a strong three year run, We Never Learn has officially been brought to an end in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Earlier this year series creator Taishi Tsutsui surprised fans when he began ending the series in a novel way. Rather than have a single definitive ending where main character Nariyuki Yuiga ends up in a romantic relationship with just one of the potential heroines, Tsutsui released five different potential endings and gave fans the option to choose their preferred route.
Now with Chapter 187 of the series officially bringing the full series to an end with a final meta-shout out to its final year of alternative routes, fans are officially bidding the series farewell after prepping for it for the last few months. The final chapter goes for a more comedic ending following its alternate takes, but it's a fitting cap for such a unique series like this one!
Read on to see what fans are saying about We Never Learn's final chapter, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the final chapter? How did you feel about its alternate routes? Which one was your preferred ending? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Shonen Jump's Creators Say Their Goodbyes!
Goodbye We Never Learn 💖 pic.twitter.com/XnAEegfnWj— ash 45% 💙✨🏳️🌈 THANK YOU FUJIMOTO (@EVERGXRD3N) December 21, 2020
The Final Chapter Went Meta!
This meta chapter, man#WeNeverLearn (187) pic.twitter.com/cichg1Zro3— NEIDHARDT (@yorunohato) December 20, 2020
The Future is in Your Hands...
I actually really like the ending to "we never learn" due to the lack over developing any of the romances saying the future could be any of the choices makes sense for the series put in front of us 9/10 pic.twitter.com/R2nNxs4cgc— ANIME TRASH (10-4) (@Amthomaslove) December 20, 2020
Kominami Had a Great Ending!
With We never learn ending, I can say wholeheartedly asumi's route is the best one and my favorite. Best girl really delivered. pic.twitter.com/y5citfklyK— Blitz_z (@Blitz_z1000) December 20, 2020
"Sad to See it Go"
We Never Learn had such a nice ending but I'm sad to see it go— Devante Bright (Ryomen Sukuna) JJK SZN (@Devantebright) December 20, 2020
Kirisu's Ending Was a Tearjerker...
Out of all the 5 endings for we never learn this one has the best ending. His dads ghost showing up at the wedding oh man my heart pic.twitter.com/YAGCsoFHYG— Holden (@HoldenBman) December 20, 2020
Everyone Got a Happy Ending!
Welp We Never Learn has officially finished and I'm so happy that everyone got an opportunity for a happy ending I will forever love this manga and I hope some of you pick it up for yourself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xnjWhsWYXs— ReEverything 🍓 (@Gekai8) December 20, 2020
Was it a Let Down?
I feel kinda taken aback by this chapter and it got my hopes up a bit for another arc. I like this chapter and ending as a whole but I feel kinda let down not getting more with how this the chapter started. Oh well We Never Learn was a really fun series and I’m sad to see it end. pic.twitter.com/z6Fi1bcD8M— ⏩⏩⏩⏩⏩ (@Kinzsno) December 20, 2020
Choose Your Favorite Route!
Just finished We Never Learn and OMFG I LOVE THE WAY THEY DID THE ENDING LIKE AN OTOME GAME WITH THE DIF ROUTES! Everyone got what they wanted! I shipped Yuiga and Mafuyu sensei and I loved their happy ending in the 5/5 route 😭😭😭😭— The Wincest Before Christmas (@gothpandaotaku) December 22, 2020
A New Gold Standard for this Genre!
Demn 'we never learn' manga is finally over...truly a 10/10 manga. 22i is an absolute madlad for giving each main girl and ending...that's how you end harem series.— Eresh_shitposter (@JulouMadlos) December 20, 2020