Weathering With You Japanese Box Office Beats Hobbs & Shaw

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name was one of the most critically and commercially successful anime film releases of all time, so while his newest work might not reach the same heights, Tenki no ko: Weathering With You has already been a massive hit in the Japanese box office. It’s been such a massive hit, in fact, it’s still in the top spot in the box office for the third weekend in a row.

But the bigger accomplishment is definitely that Weathering With You took the top spot in the Japanese box office over Wild Speed: Super Combo, which is also known as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw in the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to box office reports compiled by Crunchyroll, Weathering With You took the top spot in the Japanese box office with 5.9 billion yen (about $55,487,435 million USD). This was its third weekend out, and it still beat the debut of Wild Speed: Super Combo which came in second place with 712 million yen (about $6,696,110 million USD).

Although Toho revealed that Weathering With You had a much larger debut weekend that Makoto Shinkai’s previous release, Your Name, the film’s box office performance seems to be slowing down at a much quicker rate than that film. Weathering With You might have defeated a powerful film duo, but it can’t quite reach its predecessor as it’s already performing 30% worse than its second weekend.

Your Name took a bit longer to slow down its earnings in theaters, earning 6.2 billion yen in its third weekend, so hopefully that while Weathering With You is slowing down hopefully it’ll keep up the speed to keep beating the wild speed of Wild Speed. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, hilariously known as Wild Speed: Super Combo in Japan, is currently out in theaters.

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director.

The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. Although Weathering With You is currently making its way through Japan, GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020.

They describe Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

via Crunchyroll