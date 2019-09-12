Weathering With You’s Original 2017 Artwork Surfaces

Weathering With You is the long awaited spiritual successor to the insanely popular anime feature length film, Your Name. While that first movie focused on a time travelling love story, this upcoming tale will instead revolve around a young girl who has the ability to affect the weather and the boy who is wrapped up in her shenanigans. Now, with the movie set to release next year, fans have managed to dig up some of the original artwork from the film itself when it was in its early production days back in the far away year of 2017!

Reddit User MagicKnight94 shared this initial sketch that shows off slightly different variations of the main two protagonists, as well as a third character who may or may not come into play when Weathering With You drops into theaters, and most likely television sets, next year:

Weathering With You has already released into Japanese theaters, starting things off with a big bang and even managing to “take down” the summer blockbuster of Hobbs and Shaw from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. While an English release date has yet to be finalized, the english distributors of GKIDs will be releasing the film to western audiences within a certain time frame.

For those unfamiliar with the film, here is the official description for the plot of Weathering With You:

“”The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. GKIDS has confirmed they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020.