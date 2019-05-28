Your Name Director’s Weathering With You Releases New Trailer, Cast Additions

Makoto Shinkai is one of the most popular directors among anime fans for the stunning presentation of each of his projects, and his last film Your Name went on to immense critical and commercial success. So there’s a lot of eyes on his next big film project, and fans got their best look at it yet. Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You recently released its second full trailer, and promises a swath of incredible visuals once more.

Not only does this newest trailer provide the best look at Shinkai’s newest film thus far, fans also get a sample of its theme song as performed by RADWIMPS — who also performed the theme for Your Name — featuring prominent actress Miura Toko. Check it out in the video above!

Currently scheduled for a release July 19th in Japan, GKIDS has confirmed they have licensed Weathering With You for an English language release in early 2020. They describe the film as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

Weathering With You also confirmed new cast additions recently too. Joining the previously confirmed Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano are Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. Makoto Shinkai will direct and write the film for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director.

When the film was announced last December, Shinkai teased the new work would most likely focus on boys and girls in adolescence. His previous films have touched on those very subjects in the past, with two characters often crossing social, economical, philosophical boundaries. And in the case of Your Name, even time. So with the weather bending mysticism of this film, fans are most likely in for a new kind boundary crossing in Weathering With You.