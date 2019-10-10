Weathering With You Announces U.S. Theatrical Run with New Trailer

Everyone, take a seat! If you have been waiting for news of Weathering With You coming to the U.S., then your patience has been rewarded. Earlier today, GKIDS hit up the Internet with a massive announcement about the movie. The Makaoto Shinkai movie will head to the States next year, so fans will have to wait just a little bit longer before they can see the movie.

A trailer for the U.S. release, which can be found above, confirmed the premiere date with fans. The movie will go live on January 17 in North America, and its English-subtitled trailer gives fans a new look at the gorgeous film.

GKIDS has also released an official synopsis for the film, and it details another beautiful story crafted by Shinkai. Weathering With You marks the director’s follow-up film after Your Name, and reviews overseas praise the movie as a masterpiece in its own right. You can check out its synopsis below:

“The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

Currently, hype for Weathering With You is high after it screened at the Torono International Film Festival, and Japan submitted the movie as an Oscar nominee for Best International Feature Film. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a staggering 100% Fresh ranking after 16 critical reviews, so Weathering With You clearly does something right. Now, fans just have to wait a few more months in the U.S. before they can see the breathtaking film on the big screen!

